WV Action Group announces passage of MAT Act

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Citizen Action Group announces the passage of the mainstreaming addiction treatment act in the fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill.

The MAT Act provides increased access to proven treatments for those suffering from opioid use disorder.

The legislation removes barriers blocking healthcare providers from prescribing, Buprenorphine, a lifesaving treatment for people facing opioid addiction and seeking treatment.

This bill is especially important as 108,000 people died of overdose nationwide this year.

Several grassroots power organizations nationwide united in support of the act resulting in elected representatives passing the bipartisan solution that could save countless lives.

