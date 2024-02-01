Workforce West Virginia to host Virtual Job Fair on February 7

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Are you seeking a new job?

Workforce West Virginia will host a statewide virtual job fair on February 7 from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

The virtual fair allows participants to apply for open positions and interview prospective employers directly from the comfort of their own homes.

Workforce WV encourages applicants to dress professionally and ensure their background is clean and clutter-free, as there will be opportunities for same-day interviews via video.

Individuals must register to attend the job fair.

Visit workforcewv.org to secure your spot.

Related