WOAY EXCLUSIVE: Indiana couple arraigned in death of Fayette County woman

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Indiana couple accused of kidnapping, murdering, and robbing a Fayetteville woman appeared in court today for their arraignment.

Andres Torres and Amanda Soultz are both facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery in the first degree, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both pled not guilty to all of the charges brought against them. The charges stem from an incident last February when state troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car at the Plateau Medical Center Parking lot.

The victim, Michelle Ann Smith, was found inside with a gunshot wound to the head. Family members say she was being rushed to the hospital by her son, who had initially found her.

Smith later died due to her injuries in the hospital.

Torres and Soltz were arrested by state troopers the next day, thanks to a tip from an off-duty United States deputy marshal.

The trial for Torres and Soltz begins on March 26 at 9 a.m. in the Fayette County Courthouse.

