Winterplace Skiers and Snowboarders Enjoy Thrill of Weekly Competitions

Ghent, WV (WOAY-TV): Last weekend marked the first weekend for downhill skiing and snowboarding competitions at Winterplace.

A church group from Georgetown, S.C., enjoyed the skiing and snowboarding at Winterplace this past weekend.

The resort has a vertical drop of 603 feet from the top of the mountain to the base. More than 90 acres of skiing and snowboarding are available and 27 slopes on the terrain.

Winterplace is also the perfect spot to get your game on. You can challenge your competitive edge by participating in downhill skiing and snowboarding races on Sundays and Fridays.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill interviewed two competitors in Sunday’s competition down the Blue or intermediate trail named, “Look at Me.” Snowboard competitor Jason Roneo from southern West Virginia said his time was 34 seconds, and that he loves learning new tricks and using the Winterplace terrain park.

Merrill also interviewed Chris Wilshire, an avid skier from Raleigh, N.C., who made the trek to Ghent this weekend.

“Now that they have the Friday night league, I’ll try to make as much as possible. It’s about a four hour ride for me. But what they’ve got here is awesome race team and the developmental team. You know, the mountain needed something like this again,” Wilshire said.

Related