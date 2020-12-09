Winterplace Ski Resort opens for the ski season

GHENT, WV (WOAY)-Winterplace Ski Resort will open Saturday, December 12th for the season.

“Skiing and Snowboarding are great family activities, there’s no better way to get out and enjoy Winter than spending time on the slopes” The seasonal temperatures have been ideal for snowmaking and combined with the natural snow we have received, conditions are going to be great for our opening weekend.

“Seeing our guest smiling and having fun on the first day is one of the highlights of the season” said Executive Vice President Tom Wagner.

Once again, this season, Winterplace has upgraded the snowmaking system. Winterplace will continue to offer lessons this season with one of the largest teaching areas in the Southeast. Voted as the number one place to learn how to ski and snowboard (by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine). Winterplace’s professional snow sports coaches provide the guidance to learn how to ski and snowboard while having fun!

This season will look a little different from the past due to COVID-19. Winterplace will be participating with ski areas around the country in the national “Ski Well, Be Well” program to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and snowtubing this winter. Prior to your visit to the resort, it’s recommended that you visit the Winterplace Frequently Asked Questions page (FAQ) to learn about the guidelines in place this season.

Starting this Saturday, Winterplace will be open 7 days a week through Mid-March (weather permitting). Night skiing and snowtubing will be opening at a later date.

Be sure to check the website for current trail conditions and updates. Advanced ticket purchases are available online at www.winterplace.com