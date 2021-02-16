Winter sports teams begin preseason practice

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After many weeks of waiting, high school winter sports have been given the green light to begin preseason activities.

More than 20 boys basketball players were present at Oak Hill’s first practice session – among them just one senior – including several players who made impacts on the court last year. Head coach Benitez Jackson & senior Cam Craddock say they are excited to finally be one step closer to a season.

Oak Hill boys basketball will open the season hosting PikeView on March 5, the first day boys basketball teams can begin regular seasons. Girls basketball teams can begin games on March 3.

Monday also marked the start of conditioning for fall and spring sports.