White Sulphur Springs Public Library and Lions Club partner to host blood drive on January 11

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The White Sulphur Springs Public Library and the local Lions Club are doing their part to help give the gift of life by hosting a blood drive on Thursday, January 11.

The drive is open to the public, kicking off from 1:00 to 6:00 pm.

The event will be at the White Sulphur Springs library at 344 Main Street West.

You can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule your blood or platelet donation.

You can also contact the library at 304-536-1171 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm this week to schedule your appointment.

