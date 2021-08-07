Whistlepigs win Friday, but Pulaski takes division title

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Needing a win to stay alive for the Appalachian League’s East Division title, the Princeton Whistlepigs were able to do just that, winning 5-2 against Burlington at Hunnicutt Field.

The hosts took advantage of back-to-back home runs and multiple defensive errors, recording four runs in the fourth inning to gain momentum.

However, Princeton was also relying on Bluefield to win at Pulaski to stay in playoff contention. The River Turtles scored early before pulling away late, defeating the Ridge Runners 9-1 to claim the division title. Pulaski will play for the Appalachian League championship on Monday.

Both these series, and thus the regular season, will finish on Saturday night.

