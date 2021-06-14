Whistlepigs suffer first loss of the season

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Whistlepigs are undefeated no more.

On Sunday, the Danville Otterbots defeated them 5-3, dropping Princeton to 7-1 on the season.

Thanks in part to an RBI-triple by Dylan Rodgers in the 3rd inning, Princeton took an early 3-1 lead. However, the home team was blanked the rest of the way while the Otterbots scored 4 runs in the final three innings.

Princeton will stay at home for the next two games, hosting the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Tuesday and Wednesday.

