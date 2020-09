CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s high school matchup between Wyoming East & Westside!

The Renegades established momentum early and jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but the game would become one of offense, as Westside went on to win 57-32.

Also on Tuesday, Greenbrier East girls soccer won 3-2 at Woodrow Wilson, thanks to two goals from Emma Dotson.