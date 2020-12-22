West Virginia uses big second half to escape with win over Ohio

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Monday, West Virginia overcame a slow start to beat Ohio 88-79 and improve to 6-2 on the season.

The Mountaineers trailed by as many as 16 in the first half and the Bobcats held a 42-30 lead heading into halftime.

However, West Virginia came alive in the second half outscoring Ohio 58-36 in the final two quarters to capture the win. The Mountaineers were especially potent in transition, scoring 22 points on fast breaks.

Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Kysre Gondrezick scored a team-high 24 points.