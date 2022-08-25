West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) closed all West Virginia Turnpike lanes this morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed north of Pax. The accident occurred in the northbound lane of the Skitter Creek Bridge after midnight. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheel, jackknifing and crossing the barrier wall resulting in a chemical spill of 12 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent. WVDOT still has the road closed off as of 3:00 pm and it will remain closed until further notice.

Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston.

Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.

The DEP emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews are all on the scene and have contained the spill. An environmental contractor is en route from Poca to begin the cleanup process.

