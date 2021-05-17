West Virginia State Police looking for man missing out of Wyoming County

SUN HILL, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man missing out of Wyoming County.

Austin Cline is 23 years old. He was last scene at his family’s home in Sun Hill on May 6th. He is 5’8″ tall and 125 pounds.

Cline’s mother, Christie Redford, says the family is offering a $500.00 reward for a solid confirmation of his location, or a lead on his findings.

If you have any information on Cline’s whereabouts, please contact the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment at (304) 682-4717.

