West Virginia State Fair starts on Thursday

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia (SFWV) on Thursday, August 11. Gates will open at 9:00 am, and Carnival rides will open at 11:00 am. Fairgoers can catch opening day specials, including $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes in celebration of the return of the fair.

The 2022 Concert Series features two sold-out concerts this year with Cody Johnson, special guest Randall King (8/11), and Zach Bryan and special guest Charles Wesley Godwin (8/18). However, tickets are still available for the Buckin’ B Bull Ride (8/12), Foreigner (8/13), Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd (8/14), Restless Road (8/15), and Chris Tomlin (8/17), and Walker Hayes with special Guest Tigirlily (8/20). In addition, WV-Native Kathy Mattea will take the stage on Tuesday, August 16, as a free show!

The SFWV will feature a full 10-days of livestock shows, including the WV High School Rodeo, Junior 4-H, FFA livestock shows, horse shows, and of course, the fan-favorite Draft Horse Pull on Friday, August 19, at 9 am.

The swine barn at the State Fair will be closed to fairgoers to help mitigate the potential spread of swine flu (H3N2v).

Fair officials and the WV Department of Agriculture Animal Health will perform regular checks throughout the barn. Fairgoers are asked to continue to wash their hands after visiting any animal exhibit, and those with weakened immune systems should be extra cautious.

Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy’s Magic Monday (8/15), Senior Citizen’s Day (8/16), and the Early Bird Special sponsored by Diversified Energy featuring $1 admission from 9 am – 2 pm (8/17), and Military Discount Day (8/17). Additionally, children ages ten and under will get in free every day.

The week is also filled with free entertainment for all ages, including Swifty Swine Pig Racing, the Bears of Bearadise Ranch, the Hot Glass Academy, Kidbuck$ Game $how, the Nerveless Nocks, Zuzu African Acrobats, and a packed schedule on the U.S. Cellular Free Stage!

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun” on August 11-22, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv!

