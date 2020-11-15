West Virginia shuts down TCU, stays alive in Big 12 race

WOAY – The Mountaineers may not be perfect, but they certainly know how to bounce back.

A week after narrowly losing to Texas on the road, West Virginia shut down TCU with a final score of 24-6 to improve to 5-3 on the season. The team is now 3-0 after losses this season.

“I don’t think we’ve arrived by any means, but we are figuring it out,” head coach Neal Brown said. “The product we put out on the field today was really good.”

Despite being limited with an injury, Leddie Brown rushed for 156 yards on 24 carries, while quarterback Jarrett Doege tossed a pair of touchdown passes to T.J. Simmons.

Simmons finished with four receptions for 90 yards and two contested touchdown grabs.

“Whenever the run game is clicking, they do a lot of loading the box, and they play a lot of man coverage,” Simmons said. “So, that gives us a chance to win one-on-one matchups and make plays in the passing game.”

While West Virginia’s offense came alive after a slow day at the office last week, the defense continued its stretch of dominance. That unit held TCU to 295 yards offense, marking the fifth time they’ve prevented their opponent from eclipsing 300 this season.

Cornerback Tykee Smith intercepted a pass late in the fourth that effectively sealed the game and Tony Fields II finished with 14 tackles. Entering the game, he led the Big 12 in tackles.

Next up, West Virginia has a bye week. Then, they will host Oklahoma on November 28th.