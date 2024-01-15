West Virginia Senate passes bill allowing veterans & retired police to provide armed security in schools

Charleston, WV (AP)- Under a bill passed by the state senate, county boards of education could contract military veterans and retired police officers for armed security at K-12 public schools statewide.

Republican Senator Eric Tarr, presiding over Putnam County, says retired military officials proposed the idea to him out of their concern about school shootings.

Additionally, Tarr said the officers told him that schools need they need trained individuals “to run at a gun at an instant when it’s necessary to protect our children.”

The bill now heads to the House of Delegates for further consideration.

