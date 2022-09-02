West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presents awards to juvenile services educators and institutions

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development. Additionally, WVSDT recognized the outstanding teachers supporting students in juvenile services facilities.

The Beckley Center School won the Math Award for the highest yearly average growth in Scholastic Math Inventory for the 2021-2022 school year. WVSDT presented Ronald C. Mulholland Juvenile Center in Wheeling with the Reading Award for reaching the highest yearly average in the Scholastic Reading Inventory. The WVSDT superintendent Jacob Green selected Academy Programs math teacher Maria Kazda as the winner of the Superintendent’s Award for outstanding achievement and dedication to students.

WVSDT recognized Cammack Children’s Center math teacher Matthew Fuller as Teacher of the Year for his work supporting his students. The conference is part of WVSDT annual professional development for all staff. Further discussion topics included state policy and procedure updates, networking options for individual staff roles, content instruction, and best practices sessions.

The WVDST provides educational services to over 6,000 juveniles and adults in 56 residential and other state-operated facilities. The West Virginia Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Education have assumed an essential role in providing programs and services that help change their lives.

