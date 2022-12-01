West Virginia revenue collections exceed expectations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for November are $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts.

Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimate.

November personal income tax collections totaled $158.9 million.

Monthly collections were $9.8 million above estimates and 73% ahead of last year.

Corporation Net Income Tax collections totaled $11.8 million in November.

Year-to-date collections of more than $133.9 million were nearly $80.9 million above estimate and 42.9% ahead of prior year-to-date collections.

Consumer Sales Tax collections of $153.2 million were $15.1 million above the estimate in November and 2.7% ahead of prior November collections.

Cumulative collections of more than $671.5 million were $85.8 million above estimate and 6.0% ahead of last year.

