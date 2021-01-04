West Virginia picks up its first Big 12 win of the season

NORMAN, OK (video courtesy Oklahoma Athletics) – On Sunday, West Virginia women’s basketball earned its first Big 12 victory of the season, dominating Oklahoma 90-72 on the road. The Mountaineers now stand at 7-2 on the season.

West Virginia looked eager to take the court following a 13-day break in between games. They raced out to a 25-13 first quarter lead. The Sooners came back in the second frame, cutting their deficit to just 2 points by halftime. But, the Mountaineers once again came out hot, going on a 6-0 run to start the second half.

West Virginia used a massive fourth quarter run to cruise to a 90-72 victory, despite allowing Oklahoma forward Madi Williams to score a school-record 45 points.

Kysre Gondrezick scored a team-high 26 points for the Mountaineers, while Kirsten Deans added 20.

Next up, West Virginia returns home to face Texas on Saturday.