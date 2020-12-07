West Virginia outlasts Lady Volunteers in overtime

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Sunday, the West Virginia women’s basketball team outlasted Tennessee in an overtime thriller, winning 79-73.

The Lady Volunteers led 66-61 with just 1:13 left to play in regulation. But then Madisen Smith made a three-pointer and Kirsten Dean made a layup on back-to-back possessions to send the game into overtime.

In those extra minutes, Kysre Gondrezick scored 4 key points to help West Virginia escape with a victory. She finished with a career-high 27 points on the game, including 3 three-point field goals.

Next up, West Virginia hosts Baylor at home on Thursday.