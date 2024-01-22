West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association to host 2024 Winter Symposium on February 21

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association (WVNLA) has set a date for the 2024 Winter Symposium.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, February 21, from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Charleston.

This year’s symposium will focus on Business Development and Landscape Design, featuring presentations from national experts.

Landscape business expert, author, and motivational speaker Jeff McManus will share tips on developing workforce teams.

EcoBeneficial founder, educator, and author Kim Eirman will lead a discussion on ” Taking Landscapes to the Next Level: From Leveraging Ecosystem Services to Changing Cultural Norms.”

During this year’s Members Breakfast, the association will recognize five college students studying horticulture and landscape design, presenting them with scholarships as part of the Marcus W. Rennix Memorial Scholarship program.

Admission costs $50 for WVNLA members, $100 for non-members and includes lunch.

Additionally, vendors can set up a display table at the event for $25.

For more information about the event or to register to attend, visit wvnla.org

