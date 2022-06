BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners opened their season Wednesday night against the Johnstown Mill Rats. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t post their first win, falling 14-5.

The offense got off to a slow start, not recording a hit until the third inning. Marshall’s Eddie Leon hit the Miners’ first home run of the season.

The team looks to get back in the win column against the Mill Rats on Thursday.

Related