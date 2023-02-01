West Virginia looking for help feeding kids during summer

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is looking to partner with local government agencies, nonprofits, and other organizations to help run a program to feed children over the summer.

The Department of Education sponsors the program, which will provide free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such as schools, churches, community centers, pools, parks, libraries, housing complexes, and summer camps.

The department estimates around 75% of children in West Virginia qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school.

The department will announce summer sites in June

Organizations interested in becoming a 2023 summer sponsor can call the Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition at (304) 558-3396.

