State House of Delegates approves measure regarding non-citizens voting

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The House of Delegates has advanced a resolution to amend the state constitution to prevent noncitizens from voting in elections.

If passed, House Joint Resolution 21 would allow voters to decide in this general election whether to add a line to the constitution that reads:

“nor shall any person who is not a citizen of the United States be entitled to vote at any election held within this state.”

State law currently prevents noncitizens from registering and casting a ballot in state elections, while the constitution requires state residency to vote.

The resolution will go before the Senate for further consideration.

