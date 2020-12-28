West Virginia hoping for proper senior send-off in Liberty Bowl

WOAY – With such a strange football season, it’s fitting that Thursday’s Liberty Bowl will double as a senior send-off for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers never got to have a senior night due to the Oklahoma game being cancelled, so this contest against Army will have to do.

For defensive tackle Darius Stills, the emotions will be even further heightened. This could be the last time he ever shares the field with his younger brother Dante, as teammates.

“It’s emotional,” said Stills in Sunday’s press conference. “But at the same time, I know I’ve got some more football to play. So, it’s not really hitting me as hard as it would if I didn’t.”