West Virginia holiday travel sees increase compared to previous years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces record-breaking travel statistics this holiday season.

The Christmas and New Year holidays saw a huge number of vehicles using the West Virginia Turnpike.

According to the DOT, between Dec 22 and Jan 2, 1,263,779 vehicles went through toll booths. That’s an increase of 27% compared to the 2020’s holiday season, which saw just 992,419 vehicles use the turnpike.

This year’s turnpike use was also a 7.7 percent increase over 2019’s season. The 2019 holiday season saw 1,173,380 vehicles use the turnpike.

