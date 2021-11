MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia beat Texas 31-23 Saturday afternoon to keep their hopes of staying alive for bowl eligibility.

Quarterback Jarret Doege’s three touchdown passes led the way. Running back Leddie Brown ran 33 times for a season-high 158 yards and a touchdown.

The win boosts West Virginia’s record to 5-6 and 3-5 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers travel on the road to Kansas next Saturday.

