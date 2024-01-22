West Virginia Division of Highways to host virtual Public Informational Workshop on January 23

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) wants your feedback during its virtual Public Informational Workshop on Tuesday, January 23 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

The workshop aims to share information and seek public input for the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan.

The Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) requires all states to create a NEVI Deployment Plan to outline proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations.

Additionally, the WVDOH will outline how the state plans to use federal NEVI program funds to develop charging stations along major highways.



West Virginia expects approximately $46 million through the program to implement electric vehicle infrastructure over the next five years.

The public can ask questions after formal presentations and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.

Residents interested in filing a written comment can address it to the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Chief Economic Development Officer, Perry Keller.

Participants can mail their comments to 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, E., Building 5, Room 110, Charleston, on or before February 23, 2024.

For more information or to attend the workshop, visit transportation.wv.gov.

Related