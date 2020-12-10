West Virginia Division of Highways prepares for winter weather

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways crews around the state are preparing personnel and equipment for the upcoming Winter Weather.

DOH crews follow an established Snow Removal and Ice Control plan, which initially focuses on high traffic primary routes. As those routes are cleared, crews will work on secondary routes.

“Every year we have a thing called dry run. We put salt and the equipment on the trucks to make sure that everything is working properly. Our district comes out and does a check to make sure everything is safe,” Administrator John Dixon said.

Dixon says when it comes to salting the roads, he would like to encourage the public to be patient, especially those living near dirt roads.