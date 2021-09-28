West Virginia basketball gearing up for start of practice

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – With West Virginia men’s basketball starting practice on Tuesday, Bob Huggins held a 40-minute long press conference on Monday.

Huggins discussed a wide-range of topics, including the addition of seven new players and the return of veterans like Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman.

He also addressed the difficulty of replacing stars like Deuce McBride and Derek Culver.

“We’ve got guards so we are going to miss Derek more than we will miss Deuce,” Huggins explained. “Derek could get hard rebounds. Derek was big and strong and people couldn’t move him… Not that we won’t miss Deuce, we will. But we don’t have a 6-foot-10, big, strong guy anymore.”

The Mountaineers will officially open their season on November 9 against Oakland.

