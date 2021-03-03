West Virginia Archives and History recognize WV history heroes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – March 1 marked West Virginia History Day, and this year, the West Virginia Archives and History recognized several individuals as West Virginia History Heroes.

William “Skip” Deegans of Lewisburg was nominated by Friends of the Old Stone Cemetery.

Phillip A. Hayes of Beckley was nominated by the Raleigh County Historical Society.

Roy Kirk of Lewisburg was nominated by the Greenbrier County Historical Society.

Leslie Thomas of Montgomery was nominated by the Montgomery Historical Committee.

West Virginia History Heroes are nominated by historical, genealogical, preservation, museum, patriotic or like organizations from across the state. The purpose of this annual award is to give state-level recognition to individuals chosen for dedicated service on behalf of an organization’s programs or for a recent significant contribution to state and local history through research, interpretation, publication, or preservation.