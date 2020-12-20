West Virginia and Marshall’s bowl matchups set

WOAY – West Virginia football has accepted a bid to face Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Volunteers finished with a 3-7 record in the regular season. The last time the two schools faced off was in 2018, with the Mountaineers winning 40-14 in Charlotte.

West Virginia (5-4) will be searching for its first bowl win since January 2016, when they beat Arizona State in the Cactus Bowl. This marks the school’s third appearance in the Liberty Bowl, last facing Texas A&M in the game in 2014.

In addition, Marshall (7-2) will face Buffalo (5-1) in the Camellia Bowl on December 25 in Montgomery, Alabama. Both schools are looking to rebound after losing in their respective conference championship games.

Buffalo is led by star running back Jaret Patterson, who rushed for 409 yards and 301 yards in consecutive games this season. Meanwhile, Marshall’s run defense ranks second in the FBS, allowing just 88.9 rush yards per game.