West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations.

West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the state to offer a program of this kind through its work in community investment and environmental stewardship. The program has provided 95 bottle filling stations to organizations statewide.

This year the program will place bottle filling stations in the following counties:

Cabell County

City of Huntington for Safety Town ( Huntington)

Huntington) St. Mary’s Medical Center for the Highland Church Office Building (Huntington)

Fayette County

City of Fayetteville for the Charlie McCoy Park (Fayetteville)

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Parks and Recreation for the Sam Michaels Park (Shenandoah Junction)

(Shenandoah Junction) Wildwood Middle School (Shenandoah Junction)

Kanawha County

City of Charleston for the Haddad Riverfront Park (Charleston)

(Charleston) Elk Elementary Center (Charleston)

(Charleston) Kanawha County Commission for Coonskin Park (Charleston)

(Charleston) Kanawha County Commission for the Shawnee Sports Complex (Institute)

(Institute) Kanawha County Commission for the Shawnee Sports Complex Welcome Center (Institute)

(Institute) Ruthlawn Elementary School (South Charleston)

(South Charleston) University of Charleston (Charleston)

(Charleston) YMCA of Kanawha Valley (Charleston)

Mercer County

Mercer County Schools (Princeton)

