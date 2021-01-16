Welch officials working to revive “Marquee Cinemas” movie theatre

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The city of Welch has assumed ownership of Marquee Cinemas on McDowell Street.

Within the past month, corporate leaders at Marquee Cinemas told the city that they were going to pull out of the operation. Welch officials are excited about the opportunity to keep the theatre open.

“We thought about trying to bring someone else in, but it’s just not really a good time,” said Welch Mayor Harold McBride. “We had some interest in that. We just all got together and decided ‘hey, we’ll just do it ourselves.’ The more we got into it, the more excited we got about it. So it’s going to be a lot of fun, we think.”

Marquee Cinemas opened back up last weekend and is showing movies.