Welch DMV Regional Office will not conduct Driver Skills test this week

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Due to festival setup and road closures for the CoalTown Fall festival, the Welch Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will not offer outside driver skills testing for the rest of the week. The DMV will resume outside driver testing on Monday, September 26.

All other DMV services will be available this week. Nearby offices, including Beckley and Princeton, are still available for driver skill testing for those that need it. For more information, visit the DMV website at DMV.wv.go.

