Weather Update: Quiet Midweek Behind Front

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The front responsible for the morning showers and storms has pushed east of our region and high pressure will rule the roost for midweek.

Sunshine during the day and clear skies at night will produce a quiet midweek pattern. As the high pressure pushes into the Canadian Maritimes, a moist flow in its wake will ensure a few showers return late Friday (best chance after 6 p.m.). The showers will fade after sunset. A second round of showers and a few storms are likely Saturday afternoon, but the day won’t be a washout.

Transient high pressure will likely yield a dry Mother’s Day before a final round of showers develops ahead of front early next week.

Below is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

Related