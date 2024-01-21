Weather Pattern Transition Will Bring a Few Rough Patches

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): The full throttle transition to a warmer pattern will bring a few bumps in the road.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

WIND CHILL: Hovering between 0 degrees and -10 degrees (above 2,500 feet) through daybreak Sunday.

SUNSHINE: Bright blue sky expected after 1 p.m. Sunday and again Monday and then Saturday.

ICE: A warm front will lift through likely Tuesday morning with freezing drizzle that will generate icy spots on secondary roads, alleyways, driveways, car windshields and metal surfaces. Main roads such as Route 19 and I-64 and I-77 will stay wet.

RAIN: Occasional light rain is expected Wednesday through Friday morning. Amounts of 0.50-1.0 inch, when combined with snowmelt will create ponding of water in poor drainage spots and adjacent to smaller creeks and streams like Piney Creek in Raleigh county.

FOG: The Greenbrier Valley will see reduced visibility to less than 0.50 mi overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the region.

TEMPERATURES: The warmest day this week will likely be Thursday despite the off and on showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

