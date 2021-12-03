‘We need to do our part’: Health officials stress vaccinations as omicron variant looms

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A new COVID-19 variant is causing concern as Americans brace for impact.

The recently discovered omicron variant is already in the United States as the CDC makes decisions on how to prepare. Health officials say getting as many people fully vaccinated as possible, in addition to pushing booster shots is crucial to limiting the impact of the new variant.

“The biggest thing is that we’re doing our due diligence as a community,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “We need to do our part to help keep ourselves safe. Getting your vaccine if you haven’t yet. Getting your booster if you haven’t done that. If it’s been more than six months since your Pfizer or Moderna, or more than two months since your Johnson and Johnson, you’re due for a booster. You’re eligible if you’re over the age of 18.”

Stewart says the omicron variant has not been confirmed in West Virginia, but it’s already spreading quickly throughout the United States.

