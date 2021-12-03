‘We have to set an example’: Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent fights substitute teacher shortage

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Schools has been working through a substitute teacher shortage all semester.

Sometimes, desperate times call for desperate measures. Superintendent Gary Hough taught Oak Hill Middle School sixth graders on Friday. He said he didn’t think twice about stepping into the classroom to help out.

“We’ve been a little short on help,” Hough said. “They’ve just jumped in and did what they need to do. I think we have to set an example from the main office to be a part of their team.”

Student Teacher Marisa Montgomery has been working with these students all semester. On Friday, she and Hough gave some writing tips on peer reviews.

“It’s just been a very positive experience,” Montgomery said. “I feel right at home and all of my colleagues are more than willing to help me.”

Midland Trail High School Principal Richard Petitt was a special guest student in Hough and Montgomery’s class. Pettit said seeing Hough willing to fill in on a moment’s notice sends a positive message to both students and staff throughout the county.

“It’s nice to be able to come over and just join in on that excitement with him a little bit and experience him back in the classroom teaching,” Petitt said.

There was plenty of fanfare for Hough to teach these talented sixth graders, but did he live up to expectations?

“I would have to give him an A+,” Montgomery said.

“An A+,” Petitt added.

“I don’t want to give myself a grade!” Hough said. “I think I’m out there just like them, continuing to hone your skills and get better and better every day.”

