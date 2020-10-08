Warner Reports 1,389 New WV Business Registrations for September 2020

Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,389 new businesses statewide in September 2020, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 22 new businesses, a 4.11% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Gilmer, Clay, Tucker and Morgan counties also had notable growth during the month.

The number of business entities in Gilmer County grew from 246 to 252 in September 2020, with Clay County business entities increasing from 210 to 215. Tucker County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 463 to 472, and Morgan County went from 764 to 777 for the month.

“Despite the challenges our business owners and entrepreneurs are still facing due to the pandemic, West Virginia continues to see steady growth,” Warner said. “The WV One Stop Business Center is dedicated to providing West Virginia business owners with a simple and efficient registration process.”

New Business Registrations During the Pandemic Are Slightly Higher Than Same Period in 2019

West Virginia reported its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020. From the beginning of March 2020 through the end of September 2020, the state experienced 4.98% business growth –which is slightly higher compared to 4.97% growth from March 2019 to September 2019.

West Virginia saw an 8.98% growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period, from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020. Summers County led the increase with 23.06% growth. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

While all Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests. Nearly all business filings can be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For licensing requests, including service of process, notary commissions, apostilles, and marriage celebrants, documents should be mailed to: WV Secretary of State’s Office, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

If you’re a military veteran or a young entrepreneur under the age of 30, learn more about the Secretary of State’s registration fee waiver programs here.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.