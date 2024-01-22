Warmer, Soggy Pattern Right Around The Bend

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Following a cold night with single digits, black ice and a thick frost, a warming trend promises above average temperatures.

A few key points with the upcoming weather pattern:

Watch out for falling icicles each afternoon with the warming trend. You might see a “snownado” in an open field Monday! These little whirlwinds are created from the intense heating driven by the sun. Since the snow is fluffy (still) and vulnerable to being wind-swept, you just might see one in broad daylight. Patchy freezing drizzle midday Tuesday could generate a few slippery spots away from main thoroughfares. A developing late week flood risk with snowmelt and rain.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest forecast:

