Waids Draft Road in Greenbrier to close Monday October 17 drainage structure replacement

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will close County Route 15/2 Waids Draft Road from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, to replace a drainage structure.

The project is subject to rescheduling due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

A detour will be in place on the south side of County Route 15/2 milepost 0.75 for 0.07 miles to County Route 15/2 milepost 0.82.

WVDOH asks motorists to obey all traffic control signs and be cautious when traveling around the work zone.

