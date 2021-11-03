Volleyball sectional tournaments continue Tuesday

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The high school volleyball postseason officially began Monday, but Tuesday marked the first day of matches in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 tournament.

After both teams won their respective first-round matches, Woodrow Wilson won against Greenbrier East to clinch a berth in Saturday’s regional tournament in Charleston. After Princeton won against Oak Hill, the Lady Spartans won against the Lady Tigers a second time to join Beckley in the sectional championship round.

Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East will meet Thursday for the sectional championship, with Beckley having two chances to win one match; the Lady Spartans need to win twice.

In Class AA, defending state champion Shady Spring is in the sectional championship round Wednesday against Herbert Hoover; the Lady Huskies advanced by winning against Independence, who had beaten Nicholas County earlier Tuesday.

In Class A, Greenbrier West is headed to regionals after a win over Webster County. The Lady Cavs await Webster County or Charleston Catholic in the sectional championship round, after the Lady Irish won against both Richwood and Greater Beckley.

In high school football, Shady Spring won 40-26 at PikeView on Tuesday, virtually guaranteeing the Tigers a playoff berth.

