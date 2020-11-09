Veterans Day Salute being held in Fayetteville this Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – As Veterans Day approaches, Fayette County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Ami Dangerfield is showing their support for service members.

This Wednesday at Soldier’s and Sailors Memorial Building, Fayette County Parks and Recreation will host a Veterans Day Salute. The event will be from 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm.

“Our goal is to be seated outside if weather permits. If its too bad there is a chance we will move it inside,” Park Assistant Angel Duncan said.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.