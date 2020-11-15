Very Rare Vintage clothing store holds grand opening in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A new vintage clothing store held its grand opening in Fayetteville.

Very Rare Vintage is an independent clothing store focused on repurposing unused clothing.

The owner Curtis Paul says he’s been collecting vintage clothing for years, and finally decided to open a store. And after weeks of hard work getting his building ready, he’s now opened his business near downtown Fayetteville.

“I’ve been into vintage clothes my whole life really. I love the idea of recycling them, pulling things out of people’s attics that you haven’t seen in years and giving them new life. Put people in the streetwear scene, like all the skateboard clothes, all that stuff. I kind of want to put my influence on the town a little bit,” Paul said.

A selection of featured merchandise at Very Rare Vintage.

Very Rare Vintage is open 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday through Monday, and is located on 184 South Court Street.