Veltex Recovery Group opens new inpatient behavioral health women’s facility

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Veltex Recovery Group out of Mount Hope, known for its outpatient healthcare treatment, is now putting an emphasis on women’s recovery needs.

They are currently in the process of opening an in-patient behavioral health women’s facility. It’s a duo treatment center, focusing on various addiction behaviors along with treating their regular healthcare needs, basic life skills, and employment and education.

The recovery group decided to place specific emphasis on treating women as they feel there is a great need to do so.

“There are so many facilities treating just men, and there are very limited resources for women in the state of West Virginia,” says Heather Miller with Veltex Recover Group.

“Our goal is to open up that for the women, give them those options, and let them know that they’re not alone and that there are more options out there,” she says.

The new in-patient facility’s grand opening was to take place on November 28, 2022. They are now accepting patients.

To learn more, you can contact them by visiting their website or by calling (681)-422-3338.

