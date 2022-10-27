Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – As winter closes in, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program offers assistance for homeowners who need help paying utility bills.

West Virginia homeowners who meet income qualifications and demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship can apply for assistance with past-due housing costs.

Additionally, the program helps cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs.

For more information and a complete list of eligible expenses, visit www.wvhomerescue.com.

