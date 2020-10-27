USDA invests Community Facilities Grant in McDowell County Commission on Aging

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The USDA is investing in a Community Facilities Grant in Welch.

The grant was awarded today to the McDowell County Commission on Aging for over $49,000. The commission on aging matched the USDA’s total with a contribution of $16,700.

“It’s great to be here in McDowell County and to announce a $49,800 Community Facilities Grant,” said USDA State Director Kris Warner. “The folks at the McDowell County Commission on aging can purchase new kitchen equipment, new dining equipment (and) new lighting for the facility.”

Money from the grant will also be used to purchase office desks, chairs and a new transport vehicle.