USDA invests $75 million for clean drinking water and safe wastewater infrastructure in Greenbrier county

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack joined Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) in Lewisburg to announce a $75 million investment by USDA. The funds will support water infrastructure improvements ensuring Greenbrier County residents have access to clean drinking water and sanitary wastewater systems. Vilsack and Manchin traveled to Lewisburg to discuss plans for upgrading the failing water infrastructure, where they attended a groundbreaking for an updated water treatment plant.

Lewisburg will use the funds to construct a new raw water intake structure and two new water storage tanks. Additionally, the city will replace six miles of water distribution lines. The project is the largest USDA investment in West Virginia and will benefit over 13,000 people and businesses, allowing the city to meet demand in a growing area.

The district will construct several improvements to its wastewater treatment plant. Crews will replace approximately nine miles of gravity sewer main and upgrade outdated lift stations with new pumps and valves. The Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 will use over $22 million in USDA loans and grants to complete projects benefiting Greenbrier County and nearby communities.

For more information, visit www.usda.org.

