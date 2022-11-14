USDA invests $249,930 in West Virginia Community Development Hub in support of rural communities

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) West Virginia Director Ryan Thorn announces a $249,930 grant for West Virginia Community Development Hub.

The funding will provide financial and technical assistance through the Rural Community Development Initiative Program.

The funds will allow the hub to launch the fifth round of its Hub Communities of Achievement Program (HubCAP).

The program offers financial and technical assistance training to low-income, rural communities recovering from the economic effects of COVID-19, scaling up community projects led by local leaders, and seeking technical assistance for increasing local resilience to climate change.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal, and high-poverty areas.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit the GovDelivery subscriber page.

Related